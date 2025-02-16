Imam Who Openly Identified As Gay Shot Dead

A popular Islamic cleric, Muhsin Hendricks, who openly identified as gay, has been shot and killed near the southern city of Gqeberha, South Africa.

According to reports by the Police, the Imam was in a car with another person when two unknown persons who covered their faces, got out of another car which blocked their own and fired at the Imam, killing him on the spot.

The killers fled the scene, but the Police have opened investigation into the matter.

Naija News understands that Hendricks, considered the world’s first openly gay imam, ran a mosque intended as a safe haven for gay and other marginalised Muslims.

“Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle.

“Thereafter they fled the scene, and the driver noticed that Hendricks, who was seated at the back of the vehicle was shot and killed,” the Eastern Cape force said in a statement.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to AFP the authenticity of a video on social media that showed the killing in Bethelsdorp near Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth.

“The motive for the murder is unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation,” the police said.

It is understood that Hendricks, involved in various LGBTQ advocacy groups, came out as gay in 1996. He ran the Al-Ghurbaah mosque at Wynberg near his birthplace Cape Town.

According to information on its website, the mosque provides “a safe space in which queer Muslims and marginalised women can practise Islam.”

Hendricks had previously alluded to threats against him but insisted that “the need to be authentic” was “greater than the fear to die.”