If You Genuinely Believe Your Claims, Undergo A Lie Detector Test – Murray-Bruce Dares Gambaryan

Former Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has dared an executive at Binance Holdings Limited, Tigran Gambaryan, to take a lie detector test in a neutral country.

He stated this while reacting to bribery allegations against Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Naija News reports that Gambaryan, Binance’s head of financial crime compliance, was detained in Nigeria from February to October 2024 as part of a federal investigation into alleged money laundering and economic destabilization linked to Binance’s operations in the country.

On Friday, February 14, 2025, Gambaryan had claimed on X that three Nigerian lawmakers demanded a $150 million bribe in cryptocurrency and accused Ribadu of seeking payouts from Binance for his political ambitions.

Reacting to the allegations via X, Murray-Bruce insisted that the NSA was incapable of such acts and criticized Gambaryan’s claims.

He wrote, “I have known Mallam Nuhu Ribadu my entire life, and I can say with absolute certainty that he is incapable of the allegations being levelled against him.

“I challenge @TigranGambaryan to undergo a lie detector test if he genuinely believes the claims he has made.”

Murray-Bruce further accused Gambaryan of tarnishing Nigeria’s reputation with baseless accusations and advised him to prepare a public apology when he fails the test.