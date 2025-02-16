I Was Never Obsessed With Control Of LG Funds Like You – Obaseki Blasts Okpebholo Over ₦96 Billion Fraud

Former Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has dismissed the state Government panel report indicting him of ₦96 billion for fraud alongside Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and impeached Local Government chairmen.

Naija New reports that, following the revelations in the report, Governor Monday Okpebholo has vowed to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Presenting the report to Governor Okpebholo over the weekend, the panel’s chairman, Solomon Imohiosen, revealed that forensic investigations uncovered massive financial irregularities, with approximately ₦96 billion either mismanaged or diverted into private accounts.

Responding to the allegation, Obaseki, in a statement on Sunday through his Media Advise, Crusoe Osagie, described the fraud allegation as another desperate effort to justify Okpebholo’s unconstitutional onslaught on duly elected council executives.

Obaseki stated that Okpebholo does not have supervisory responsibility over the local governments and can, therefore, not set up any investigation of government officials elected into office just like him.

The ex-governor said he was never obsessed with control of local government funds during his tenure, as Okpebholo has shown himself to be in the last three months, adding that Nigerians and Edo people should ignore the governor’s lies and propaganda.

The statement read, “We have read with disdain a statement by Monday Okpebholo alleging that the elected 18 local government chairmen in Edo State mismanaged N96 billion, in another of Okpebholo’s frantic efforts to justify his unconstitutional onslaught on the elected leadership of the third tier of government.

“What is most shocking about the statement is that Okpebholo appears to be completely oblivious of the fact that he does not have supervisory responsibility over the local governments and can therefore not set up any investigation of government officials that are elected into office just like him.

“As a matter of fact, these local government chairmen have a better claim to their democratic office than he, whose election stands on a knife edge, with the election petition tribunal preparing to deliver justice in the September 21, 2024 election, widely believed to have been rigged.

“Also advertising Okpebholo’s ignorance is his attempt, as usual, to drag His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki into his propaganda. Okpebholo should kindly note that Obaseki was never obsessed with control of local government funds during his tenure, as Okpebholo has shown himself to be in the last three months.

“We are forced to, by this statement, inform Okpebholo that there are limits to his powers as governor, and if he believes there are financial infractions in a separate tier of government from his own, he should simply inform the relevant agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to carry out their constitutional responsibilities. Okpebholo needs to be reminded that he is neither the Inspector General of Police nor the Chairman of the EFCC.

“We urge all Edo people and Nigerians to ignore the lies and falsehood propagated by Okpebholo in his statement and to rest assured that His Excellency Godwin Obaseki, who is clearly the target of Okpebholo’s witch hunt ran the most transparent government in the history of Edo State and had no authority over local government funds at any time during his 8 years in office.”