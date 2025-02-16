Gov Uba Sani Celebrates El-Rufai On 65th Birthday Despite Political Rift

Despite their political differences, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has extended birthday wishes to his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

In a message shared on 𝕏, Sani expressed his best wishes, saying, “I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to my dear brother, friend, and predecessor, His Excellency, Malam Nasir @elrufai CON, on the occasion of his 65th birthday. I pray the Almighty Allah to continue to guide, protect, and strengthen his excellency.”

The birthday message comes amid ongoing tensions between the two politicians.

El-Rufai had played a key role in supporting Sani’s gubernatorial ambition during the 2023 elections, but their relationship soured after Sani took office.

Governor Sani previously accused the El-Rufai administration of leaving behind massive debts and financial liabilities, which he claimed had hampered governance in Kaduna.

In response, the Kaduna State House of Assembly launched an investigation into El-Rufai over allegations of public funds mismanagement and money laundering.

El-Rufai, in turn, has not held back in his criticisms of the current administration.

He recently accused Sani of being overly loyal to President Bola Tinubu, suggesting that the governor’s support was motivated by the ₦150 billion reimbursement the federal government granted Kaduna over the past 18 months.