Finance Minister, Wale Edun Joins Tinubu At AU Summit In Addis Ababa

The Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has arrived in Addis Ababa to join President Bola Tinubu at the African Union (AU) summit for the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government.

Naija News reports that the purpose of the summit is to unite leaders from throughout the African continent to discuss critical issues impacting the economic growth, health, and stability of their nations.

As a member of Tinubu’s delegation, Edun has participated in talks concentrating on economic stability, health financing, and the creation of an Africa Credit Rating Agency.

This information was shared through a post on the X account of the Federal Ministry of Finance on Saturday, February 15.

The post reads: “The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has joined President Bola Tinubu in Addis Ababa for the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government.

“The Minister is engaging in discussions focused on economic stability, health financing, and the establishment of an Africa Credit Rating Agency—key issues that align with Nigeria’s economic priorities.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has stated that President Bola Tinubu ordered the recent directive for periodic press briefings by cabinet members due to the failure of some Ministers to render their accounts.

Naija News reports that the Federal Government announced that ministers would begin to hold regular press briefings next week to update Nigerians on government policies and activities.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this in Abuja, stating that President Tinubu had mandated all ministers to engage with the public regularly to promote transparency and accountability.

Speaking on the matter during an interview with Punch, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the president, Bayo Onanuga, explained that the directive simply reinforced the President’s long-standing demand for accountability.

He said, “The President has always insisted that ministers should render accounts. People want to know what they have been doing, but not all of them have been doing so.

“By asking them now to come forward and speak, the Information minister is merely implementing what the President has consistently emphasised—that the public deserves to know what each minister is doing. This has nothing to do with a reassessment or a cabinet reshuffle.

“It is simply about ensuring that all ministers provide periodic updates on their activities.”

A source close to the President, who requested anonymity, also corroborated Onanuga’s stance.

“I don’t believe it’s about assessment. This is nothing new. They have been doing it before, and this is just a reiteration. What I can tell you is that it cannot serve as a basis for assessment because the evaluation parameters are entirely different,” the source stated.