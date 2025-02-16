Female Companion Vanishes As Police Inspector’s Lifeless Body Is Discovered In Hotel

The dead body of a Police Inspector identified as Haruna Mohammed has been discovered in a hotel room in Ogun State, while the woman who accompanied him remains missing.

Naija News reports that the hotel owner, Abiodun Olagunju, reported the case to the police after the woman’s sudden disappearance.

The incident occurred at Super G Royal Hotel, located at 11 Anthony Uzum Estate, Oyeyemi Akute, where the officer checked in with the unidentified woman around 1:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

According to reports, the woman was last seen at the hotel reception around 6:00 am when she requested table water.

A female hotel worker, believed to be the manager, discovered the officer’s body and has since been taken in for questioning at the Ajunwon Police Division.

Ogun State Police Command spokesperson CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, stating that there were no visible signs of violence on the body.

Although police camouflage in his bag bore the name Haruna Mohammed and the rank of Inspector, authorities have yet to verify if he was indeed a serving officer.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at Life Channel Mortuary, an Ogun community bordering Lagos, as investigations continue.