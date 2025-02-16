Ex-JTF Commander, Wudilawa Reveals People Responsible For Insecurity In Nigeria

A retired Joint Task Force (JTF) Commander, Isma’il Tanko Wudilawa, has responded to claims by U.S. lawmaker, Scott Perry, that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is allegedly sponsoring acts of terrorism worldwide, including in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that a Republican representing Pennsylvania, US Congressman Scott Perry, had alleged that USAID was providing funding to terrorist organisations such as Boko Haram, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda.

Perry made the accusation during the inaugural hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency last week.

He said, “Your money, $697 million annually, plus the shipments of cash funds Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS Khorasan, terrorist training camps.”

USAID has recently come under scrutiny, particularly from former President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, which alleged mismanagement and wastage of U.S. taxpayer funds.

Wudilawa’s Response

Speaking to Daily Post in Kano, Wudilawa expressed concerns over foreign involvement in Nigeria’s security crisis.

He highlighted the advanced military training, sophisticated weaponry, and other forms of support Boko Haram terrorists possess, which he argued could only come through external partnerships.

“The weapons used by terrorists in the forests are not purchased by the Nigerian government. They have sophisticated arms that even our security forces do not possess,” he stated.

Wudilawa further claimed that captured insurgents have been found with foreign currencies and that helicopters allegedly supplying weapons to terrorist groups have been sighted repeatedly.

The retired JTF Commander called on the Nigerian government and citizens to remain vigilant and patriotic. He urged residents to promptly report any suspicious activities to security agencies and emphasized the need for the government to protect the lives and sovereignty of its citizens.