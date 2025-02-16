El-Rufai Absent From Kaduna APC’s Grand Rally

The absence of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the All Progressives Congress (APC) mega rally in Kafanchan, Kaduna South Senatorial District, raised eyebrows, fueling speculation about his political stance.

Once considered the political mentor of the current governor, Uba Sani, El-Rufai’s no-show added to the intrigue surrounding the event.

Despite being highly publicized, the rally reportedly welcomed over 22 notable defectors from opposition parties and witnessed a significant turnout.

However, Senator Lawal Adamu Usman, who currently represents Kaduna Central in the 10th Senate, was absent and openly dismissed the gathering as a “rented crowd.”

According to him, the rally was merely a face-saving attempt by Governor Uba Sani to cover up the lack of genuine grassroots support.

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, Usman challenged the governor’s popularity, questioning why an election had not been conducted in the state to gauge actual support.

“APC is like Papalolo in Kaduna State. If you truly knew you had the support of your rented crowd, why didn’t you allow the conduct of election in at least one ward within the State?” he wrote.

He further pointed out that “even the governor could not cast his vote at his polling station during the time.”