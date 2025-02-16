Edo Panel Indicts Obaseki, Impeached LG Chairmen Over Alleged ₦96 Billion Fraud

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has received the findings of the Administrative Panel of Enquiry set up on December 18, 2024, to probe the financial dealings of the 18 impeached Local Government Chairmen from September 4, 2023, to November 2024.

The findings reportedly implicated former Governor, Godwin Obaseki, leaders of the factional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other unnamed individuals.

Following the revelations in the report, the governor has vowed to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua.

Presenting the report to Governor Okpebholo over the weekend, the panel’s chairman, Solomon Imohiosen, revealed that forensic investigations uncovered massive financial irregularities, with approximately ₦96 billion either mismanaged or diverted into private accounts.

“The panel’s investigation uncovered significant irregularities in the financial activities of the 18 Local Government Councils. The recommendations outlined in the report aim to address these issues and promote transparency and accountability in the Local Governments’ finances,” Imohiosen stated.

According to the report, the 18 Local Government Chairmen collectively received ₦95 billion from the Joint Allocation Account Committee (JAAC) during the period under review.

However, the panel found that the funds were not effectively utilized, as no substantial projects could justify the expenditure.

The report further alleged that Local Government funds were fraudulently diverted to political godfathers in the state, with over ₦10 billion siphoned under the guise of “Security, Environment, and Training.”

It was also alleged that the impeached Local Government Chairmen contributed to a special account used as a channel to drain public funds, with money transferred from this account to various individuals and companies.

Beyond the indicted Local Government Chairmen, the report reportedly implicated former Governor Godwin Obaseki, leaders of the factional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other unnamed individuals.