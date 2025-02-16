Dogara Gives Tinubu Conditions To Secure 2027 Votes In Bauchi

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritize two crucial projects in Bauchi State to earn massive votes in 2027.

Naija News reports that Dogara while speaking at the commissioning of a road project in Toro Local Government Area over the weekend, called on Tinubu to revive oil exploration and initiate the construction of the Bagel Dam in Dass LGA.

He argued that the projects are strategic leverage for President Tinubu’s reelection in Bauchi, stressing that the projects would stimulate economic growth, create jobs and enhance infrastructure, positioning Bauchi as a key economic hub.

Dogara described the initiatives as political game-changers, asserting that with their execution, Tinubu would not need to campaign in the state for the 2027 presidential election.

“If President Tinubu awards and starts the Bagel Dam project and revisits oil exploration in Bauchi, does he even need to campaign here for 2027? If you agree, say ‘Yes,’” he asked the crowd, who responded ‘Yes’.

Dogara also highlighted the benefits of the Bagel multipurpose dam, noting that it would supply electricity to all local governments in Bauchi South, thereby driving industrialization and boosting the local economy.

He also explained the potential economic impact of oil production, stating that joining Nigeria’s league of oil-producing states would significantly increase federal revenue allocation to Bauchi.

Addressing rumours of declining support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi, Dogara dismissed such claims, asserting that the party remained strong despite being in opposition at the state level.

He declared, “APC is very much alive in Bauchi. Those who think otherwise are only deceiving themselves. When the time comes, we will take back the state.”