APC Will Win 2027 Election From Top To Bottom – Gov Sani

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has asserted that Nigerians will again vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

He stated that in the upcoming 2027 general elections, eligible voters will support the All Progressives Congress (APC) from top to bottom.

Naija News reports that the state leader made this statement on Saturday during a significant rally held at Murtala Square, where 50 prominent political figures joined the ruling APC.

The governor attributed the party’s popularity and acceptance to its fair leadership at both the state and national levels.

Sani further emphasized that the APC is firmly established in Kaduna State, throughout the North, and across Nigeria.

“In the 2027 election, the electorate will vote for APC in all the elections, from top to bottom.

“At the top, our leader, President Bola Tinubu will be elected.

“At the state level, the party will be voted for at the gubernatorial, National and State Assemblies elections, by the Grace of God,’’ he said.

The governor further assured the individuals who switched allegiance that they would receive the same rights and privileges as all other party members.

He emphasized that the APC is unified and will continue to be so until 2027 and beyond.

He stated that there is no distinction between a newly joined member and those who have been part of the APC for a decade.

He said: “Someone who joined APC today and the one who has been a foundation member 10 years ago, they are of the same status. They will enjoy the same rights and privileges.”