APC Sweeps Katsina LG Elections Amidst Opposition Contest

The Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Local Government and Councilorship elections held across the 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state on Saturday.

Announcing the results on Sunday, KTSIEC Chairman, Lawal Faskari, stated that the APC won all chairmanship and councillorship positions with significant margins.

The election, contested by five political parties—Accord (A), African Action Congress (AAC), African Development Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Booth Party (BP)—saw the APC dominate across the board.

Faskari explained that the compilation of election results was delayed due to late submissions from some LGAs. However, the commission completed the collation process on Sunday, enabling the final announcement.

Commendation For Electoral Conduct

Faskari commended the ad-hoc staff for their efficiency in conducting the election within the stipulated time frame. He also praised the management staff of KTSIEC for their hard work and professionalism.

Additionally, Faskari acknowledged the contributions of political party chairmen, election observers, and other stakeholders for their support during the exercise.

