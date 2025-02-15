We Are Not Doing Enough, Not Offering New Thing – Abia PDP Chairman, Amah

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, in Abia State, Abraham Amah, has said the main opposition party has yet to live up to its expectations.

Naija News reports that Amah said PDP at the national level has failed to hold the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government accountable like former Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed did when APC was in opposition.

In an interview on Friday with New Central, where he analyzed the party’s challenges, the Abia State PCP Chairman blamed the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, was not active in his position.

The PDP chieftain admitted that the party was not doing enough. He said the national leadership of the party must sit up and provide alternative policies to the government policies.

His words: “Let me begin with the fact that, yes, my party, PDP, is not doing enough. What they are doing today cannot be compared with what the APC did, led by Lai Mohammed. And you see, in government, it is a spokesperson of the opposition party that drives the opposition. And that is where Debo has failed and failed and failed and failed again. Debo is busy castigating fellow party members. Debo is busy speaking against the decision of the state executive committee of the party. The Debo is not ready to engage the present federal government. And provide an alternative perspective.

“Our party members have done evaluation of the impact assessments of all our officers at the national level and at the various levels of party structure. I can tell you for free that Debo, our national publicity secretary, is one man who has completely failed to drive the processes, to drive this opposition narrative. He has failed. Because today my party is not offering any new things when it comes to the policies of the present government. Because you don’t just oppose a government. You provide alternative perspective. You provide alternative narratives.”