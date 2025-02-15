Visa Denial: We Might Do To Canada What We Did To South Africa – NIS Official Threatens Retaliation

A senior official in the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has warned that if Canada does not address the matter of denying visa to some senior military officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, it might take some necessary actions.

Recall that the military officials had been invited to an event honouring war veterans in Canada. But while some members of the delegation received visas, others were denied entry, causing disappointment and frustration.

However, the Canadian High Commission on Friday acknowledged media reports on the visa denials but explained that it could not comment on the issue for privacy reasons.

Speaking with Punch on the matter, a senior official in the NIS who spoke on the condition of anonymity warned that if the Canadian embassy does not address the matter appropriately, Nigeria might take action by turning away Canadian nationals at its borders.

He said, “It was a minor issue before, but it has now become a major one. When high-ranking officials like the CDS need to travel, their protocol officers typically obtain a Note Verbale and submit it to the embassy along with their passports. However, certain individuals in urgent situations may not require it.

“For someone of the calibre of the Chief of Defence Staff to apply for a visa without a Note Verbale, the appropriate action for the Canadian embassy should have been to verify his identity with the relevant authorities. Denying the CDS a visa is insulting.”

The source likened the potential response to a similar action taken earlier this year when Nigeria retaliated against South Africa by turning back a South African airline that was carrying dignitaries.

The official said, “If the Canadian embassy does not handle this situation properly, the response will be significant. Nigeria may also start turning back Canadian nationals entering the country. This is similar to what we did with South Africa a few months ago when they turned back a large number of Nigerians.

“In response, a South African airline carrying dignitaries was turned back at the Lagos airport, prompting the immediate intervention of the South African president. The Canadian embassy should be cautious.”