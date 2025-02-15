Under-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Coach Not Worried About Nigeria’s “Group Of Death” Draw

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has expressed optimism regarding his team’s potential to excel in the challenging group at the 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Flying Eagles have been paired to compete against North African powerhouses Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa.

Scheduled from April 26 to May 18, the tournament promises to be a significant test for the Nigerian youth squad. However, Zubairu believes that this tough draw could serve as a valuable opportunity for growth and development.

“It’s a promising draw. For a team with aspirations to reach the FIFA World Cup, it’s important to embrace every challenge. Competing against Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa at this stage is a wonderful chance for us. I see it as a blessing,” Zubairu shared.

Addressing concerns about being in a so-called ‘group of death,’ the coach highlighted the evolving landscape of African football.

“We should move away from calling this a ‘group of death’. There are no small teams in African football anymore. The focus should be on thorough preparation, as even lesser-known nations can make remarkable strides if they come well-prepared,” he stated.

To gear up for the continental championship, the Nigeria Football Federation has launched a training camp featuring a 30-man squad.

Additionally, two friendly matches have been scheduled against the Egyptian Under-20 team in Cairo on February 25 and 27. These warm-up games will offer Zubairu a valuable chance to evaluate his team against one of their group rivals.