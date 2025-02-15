Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 14th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 15th February 2025.

Igbo socio-cultural and political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has submitted that there is nothing wrong with the calls for President Bola Tinubu to release the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Ohanaeze group maintained that if former President Muhammadu Buhari, could pardon thousands of Boko Haram fighters during his time in power through a government rehabilitation programme, then President Tinubu can also release Kanu.

It submitted in a statement on Friday by its Deputy President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, that Kanu is simply a prisoner of conscience.

Naija News reports the Ohanaeze statement follows an earlier statement by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), which stated that the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and other political stakeholders calling for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), should be labelled terrorists.

The CNG National Coordinator, Jamilu Aliyu, accused Peter Obi of prioritizing ethnic interests by choosing to advocate for Kanu’s release.

CNG warned northern voters against supporting any politician aligning with IPOB, stating that such alliances disregard the suffering of Nigerians affected by the group’s actions.

However, Isiguzoro, in his response on Friday, criticized the position of the CNG. He accused the coalition of pushing a sinister Northern agenda capable of destabilizing Nigeria.

United States Congressman, Scott Perry, has disclosed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funds Boko Haram terrorist group and other terrorist organizations across the globe.

The US House of Representatives Member for Pennsylvania, Perry, made this allegation during the first meeting of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency on Thursday.

According to the Republican lawmaker, USAID also funds Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda and provides terrorist training.

His words: “The weekly to every 10-day shipments in cash of $40 to $80 million. Who gets some of that money? Does that name ring a bell to anybody in the room? Because your money, $697 million annually, plus the shipments of cash, funds Madrasas, ISIS, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS Khorasan, terrorist training camps. That’s what it’s funding.

“If you think that the program under Operation Enduring Sentinel, entitled Women’s Scholarship Endowment, which receives $60 million annually, or the Young Women Lead, which gets about $5 million annually, is going to women. Who, by the way, if you read the Inspector General’s report, is telling you that the Taliban does not allow women to speak in public. Yet somehow, you’re believing, and American people are supposed to believe, that this money is going for the betterment of the women in Afghanistan. It is not. You are funding terrorism, and it’s coming through USAID. And it’s not just Afghanistan. It’s not just Afghanistan.”

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayirimi Emami, has asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be allowed to secure a second term at Aso Rock.

Naija News reports that Emani made this statement on Friday while presenting gift items valued in the millions of naira to numerous traders and fishermen from Ilaje in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Commenting on the forthcoming 2027 election, Emami noted that since former President Muhammadu Buhari was allowed to serve eight years in office, Tinubu also should be given that opportunity.

Emami acknowledged that though, as a party, they were not happy with the previous government, the gesture extended to Buhari should also be extended to the incumbent President.

Commenting on the gift to the traders and fishermen, he said it was intended to express gratitude for their backing of President Tinubu’s candidacy, particularly during the party primaries and the general elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Benson Upah, has said there was no reason for the increased telecommunication tariffs.

Naija News reports that Comrade Upah said telecommunications service providers in the early days of operation made enough profit to repair their infrastructure.

In an interview with Arise News, the NLC spokesman stated that with an increase in several service subscribers, there was no justification for increasing the tariff.

He accused the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) of colliding with telecom service providers to inflate tariffs without logical consideration.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has expressed that the existing tax regulations in Nigeria are not favourable for economic growth.

Oyedele made this statement on Thursday during the inaugural Economic Roundtable/2025 macroeconomic outlook event organized by a rating firm which took place in Lagos.

Naija News reports that following several months of deliberation, the House of Representatives passed four tax reform bills for a second reading on Wednesday, subsequently referring them to the Finance Committee for additional legislative action, including a public hearing.

In his keynote address at the event, Oyedele remarked that Nigeria’s tax system is detrimental to growth.

A prominent leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has passed away at the age of 96.

He died peacefully on the morning of Friday, February 14, 2025, at his residence in Lekki, Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the family confirmed his passing in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

“He died peacefully this morning, Friday, February 14, 2025, at his Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria home at the age of 96,” the statement read.

Adebanjo, a distinguished lawyer, former organising secretary of the Action Group, and national leader of Afenifere, was a fearless advocate for democracy and justice.

He is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, along with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A former commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa, has stated that former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachair Lawal and former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai do not have the political weight to influence President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 election.

Vatsa stated this while addressing a recent comment credited to the former SGF that he will join forces with El-Rufai to stop President Tinubu in 2027.

Sharing his reservation on Friday while addressing newsmen, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain argued that the duo are not only “self serving” politicians but have lost their credibility and relevance to speak for the North.

The former publicity secretary of APC in Niger state warned that those individuals from the north clamoring for power to return to the region in 2027 did not mean well for the unity of Nigeria.

The Director of Finance, Hadejia Jama’are River Basin, Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has dismissed the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) as lacking political value to stop President Bola Tinubu from winning the northern region in the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso, a staunch supporter of APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, backed Ganduje’s statement that “the North should wait till 2031 to reclaim power,” insisting that “ACF lacks political value to speak for the North.”

“Most of you in this forum were in power for decades, but what did you do for the North that you now claim to defend? Nothing. Rather, you only served your personal interests,” Kwankwaso stated.

Kwankwaso criticized prominent ACF members, singling out former Minister Solomon Dalung, “Were you not silent after gaining power in Buhari’s government despite your critical stance on misgovernance?”

He also accused other ACF figures, including Najaatu Muhammad and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of having no significant contributions to the North.

According to Kwankwaso, Tinubu’s administration has already achieved more for the northern region in a few months than previous governments

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to solidify his status as a football legend, topping the recently released list of the highest-paid athletes in the world, published by Sportico.

With an impressive annual earning of approximately $260 million, Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses fellow athlete, Stephen Curry by $100 million, who ranks second with a total of $153.8 million.

Since joining Al-Nassr in 2023 on a free transfer, Ronaldo’s contract has positioned him as the pinnacle of sports earnings, offering him about $215 million per year, tax-free.

If the 40-year-old Portuguese football icon chooses to extend his contract and continue in Saudi Arabia, he is well-poised to maintain his leading position.

Ronaldo’s financial success isn’t limited to his playing contract; he also boasts $45 million from endorsements, enhancing his already impressive total earnings. Third on the list is heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury with $147 million, while football star Lionel Messi comes in fourth with $135 million.

Other notable names on the list include LeBron James at fifth with $133.2 million, Neymar sixth with $133 million, Oleksandr Usyk at seventh with $122 million, Karim Benzema with $116 million in eight, and Kylian Mbappe occupying the ninth spot with $110 million. Jon Rahm, who earns $105.8 million, completes the top ten.

The family of Idibia has raised alarm over the unknown whereabouts of their son cum iconic music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.

Naija News reports that the singer’s family, in a petition to the Department of State Service (DSS), urged the security operatives to intervene in the case of their son, who is ‘missing’.

They claim 2Baba left home in his loungewear on February 10 without his bodyguard, and they assumed he was taking a walk and would return shortly, but he has not been seen since then.

The Idibia family also revealed that some friends claimed to have received messages from the 2Baba soliciting financial help, an act they find concerning because Tuface is financially sufficient and has no reason to beg.

They stated that Tuface is dedicated to his work and often writes songs or recordings in the studio, but for the past few days, he has not shown up for any.

The Idibia family called on the state police to intervene and help find their son.

Meanwhile, 2Baba’s mother has made a heartfelt appeal to Nigerians, urging Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru to step away from her son.

In a viral video, Mrs Rose Idibia tearfully called on mothers nationwide to intervene, attributing her son’s actions to the emotional toll of his ongoing divorce from Annie Idibia.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.