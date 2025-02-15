Rotational Presidency: ‘They Are Not Ashamed That They Have Not Performed Well’ – Bugaje

A chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Usman Bugaje, has called for an end to Nigeria’s rotational presidency, stating that it has plunged the country into a socio-economic crisis.

Bugaje made this known during an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show, where he emphasized the need for Nigeria to focus on competence rather than regional rotation.

Call For New Conversation

Bugaje argued that the rotational model has failed to deliver development, saying, “I think this is a very familiar conversation in the last 25 years. I think so much has changed that that kind of conversation is actually outdated. Yes, politics is about popular participation. Yes, inclusion is very important. Yes, people need to make sense or have good reasons to be able to participate. But I think what has happened in the last 25 years is the fact that we have tried these kinds of models of the North and the South and this and that, yet the country is only going down the drain.

“I think it is time to start a new conversation, to start rethinking. How can we have democracy with development? We are having democracy with all these things of North and South and East and West and whatever you have, yet the country is not developing. If anything, it is actually de-developing. It is going down the drain.

“All the indices of development are taking a nosedive. So I would rather say, yes, it is important that we recognise every part of this country and become inclusive, but I think we will be losing out on the challenges that are facing us if we continue with all the problems we have to start talking about the North and the South.”

Rejecting Turn-By-Turn Politics

The ACF chieftain criticized politicians for prioritizing personal ambitions over national development.

Bugaje said, “I would rather be part of a new conversation that starts thinking about what team do we require to fix this country that is about to break down, that is about to be run aground by reckless and irresponsible politicians who have held power in the last 25 years. They are not ashamed of the fact that they have not performed well, yet they are still talking about ambitions. Everybody has an ambition to be this, ambition to be that. People are talking about their turn. What have you done with those turns? They have destroyed this country. We can’t continue with this kind of conversation.”

Focus On Competence And Inclusion

He highlighted the importance of inclusivity but maintained that competence should be the priority.

“Yes, like I said, we have to recognise everybody, we have to include everybody, we have to consult, but this should not deteriorate to a level where we start looking at turn-by-turn kind of presidency, or we become fixated with this formula of the North and South or some people say: ‘this tribe has not had its chance, so they have to have their chance’. Those tribes who had their chance, what have they done? Is it a tribal matter in the 21st century?” Bugaje concluded.