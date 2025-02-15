Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week

As of February 2025, the prices of cement in Nigeria have experienced fluctuations due to various economic factors, including currency devaluation, fuel subsidy removal, and market dynamics.

These changes have significantly impacted the construction industry and consumers nationwide.

Dangote Cement

Dangote Cement, a leading brand in Nigeria, is currently priced between ₦9,000 and ₦9,500 per 50kg bag, depending on the region. In Lagos, the price is approximately ₦9,600 per bag, while in Abuja, it stands at about ₦9,400 per bag.

BUA Cement

BUA Cement has also seen price adjustments. Initially, the company aimed to reduce prices to ₦3,500 per bag in late 2023.

However, this initiative was undermined by middlemen inflating prices and broader economic challenges. As a result, BUA Cement is now sold between ₦8,000 and ₦8,500 per 50kg bag, with Lagos prices at ₦8,000 and Abuja at ₦8,300.

Lafarge Cement

Lafarge Cement products are available at varying prices:

Lafarge Classic Cement: Approximately ₦9,500 per bag.

Elephant Supaset Portland Limestone Cement: Around ₦10,000 per bag.

Lafarge Water Shield Waterproof Cement: Priced at about ₦10,500 per bag.

Factors Influencing Cement Prices

Several factors contribute to the current pricing of cement in Nigeria:

Economic Policies: The devaluation of the Naira and the removal of fuel subsidies have increased production and transportation costs, leading to higher cement prices.

Supply Chain Dynamics: Middlemen and dealers have been known to inflate prices, undermining manufacturers’ efforts to make cement affordable.

Regional Variations: Proximity to manufacturing plants and transportation costs cause price differences across various regions.