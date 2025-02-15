PDP South-South Suspends Zonal Secretary Omemu Over Misconduct

The South-South Zonal Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its Zonal Secretary, Felix Omemu, for one month over alleged misconduct and unauthorized media statements.

Omemu had earlier declared the South-South ZEC meeting held in Benin, Edo State, as illegal. In a statement from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, he argued that the meeting convened by South-South Vice Chairman, Dan Orbih, was unconstitutional as it lacked approval from the Zonal Working Committee.

Suspension Motion And Disciplinary Action

At the ZEC meeting in Benin, Martin Amaewhule, the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, moved the motion for Omemu’s suspension.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Godwin Offiono, member representing Ogoja/Yala constituency in the House of Representatives.

Amaewhule stated, “Chief Felix Omemu has been suspended and a disciplinary committee was set up to investigate him. Omemu’s action is illegal and an attempt to cause disunity and dissuade members from attending the South-South ZEC meeting in Benin.”

Following the suspension, PDP Zonal Legal Adviser, George Turnah, was appointed as Acting Zonal Secretary.

Orbih Commends ZEC Decision

Dan Orbih commended the ZEC for the suspension, describing it as a necessary step to reposition the party and maintain unity.

“This move is aimed at curbing the excesses of leaders and members who seek to disrupt party harmony,” Orbih said.

The meeting was attended by the Zonal Chairman, Senators, and House of Representatives members from five South-South states, except Akwa Ibom State.