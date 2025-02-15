Osimhen Insists Galatasaray Will Overturn Europa League Setback

Victor Osimhen is confident that Galatasaray will successfully secure a place in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 despite suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their playoff tie on Thursday evening.

Unfortunately, Victor Osimhen was unable to participate in the match due to a suspension but remains optimistic about the team’s chances in the second leg, scheduled for next Thursday in Istanbul.

He emphasized, “The return match in our home ground will be a completely different scenario. With the unwavering support of our passionate fans, we are determined to showcase the true power and resilience of Galatasaray.”

The Nigerian striker is poised to make an impact, stating, “I will make sure to score important goals. Count on me when it comes to taking on AZ Alkmaar. We have the spirit and determination to be the team that progresses to the next round. I am confident in that. Everyone must keep their spirits high.”

So far this season, Osimhen has made a significant contribution to Galatasaray’s campaign in the Europa League, netting four goals and showcasing his prowess as a forward. The upcoming clash holds the promise of an intense battle as Galatasaray aims to overturn the deficit and advance in the tournament.