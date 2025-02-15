Oluremi Tinubu Elected Member, OAFLAD Steering Committee

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has been elected a member of the Steering Committee of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), the highest decision-making body of the organization.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Tinubu would serve in the position for a two-year tenure.

In a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, on Saturday, the First Lady was elected at the 29th Ordinary General Assembly of the organization ongoing in Addis Ababa on the sideline of the 38th African Union Summit Ordinary Session.

The OAFLAD’s newly elected president is the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Fatima Maada Bio; while the First Lady of Angola, Ana Afonso Dias Lourenço, was elected as the vice president of the committee.

Other members of the committee include the First Lady of Malawi, Monica Chakwera; First Lady of Kenya, Rachel Chebet Ruto; First Lady of Ethiopia, Zinash Tayachew; First Lady of Equatorial Guinea, Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo and First Lady of Congo.

“She joins the 8- 8-member Steering Committee as one of the two members representing West Africa. Other member nations elected include Sierra Leone whose First Lady is the new President of the Organization, Angola, whose First Lady is the Vice President, Malawi, Kenya, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea and Congo.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu who is already a strong voice within OAFLAD, the First Lady is expected to further carry the torch of the organization, driving its advocacy initiatives towards the realization of its 2025-2030 Strategic Framework,” the statement added.