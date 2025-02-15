NPFL Updates: Abba Adam Leaves Kano Pillars, Tornadoes’ Sarki Aims To Beat Bendel

Abba Adam has signed with Serbian club FK Radnicki after making an impact at the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Kano Pillars.

The talented forward has joined FK Radnicki on loan, which includes an option for the club to make the transfer permanent, meaning he might not return to the NPFL anytime soon.

Kano Pillars announced his departure on Saturday, stating, “We’ve agreed to loan our forward Abba Adam Oscar to Serbian club FK Radnički Niš for the season, with an option to buy.”

Adam has made a significant contribution to Kano Pillars this season, registering five goals. Unfortunately, he will not be participating in the upcoming league match against Abia Warriors.

Ismail Sarki’s Optimism for Niger Tornadoes

The forward for Niger Tornadoes, Ismail Sarki, is expressing confidence ahead of his team’s upcoming match against Bendel Insurance.

The Ikon Allah Boys will face Bendel Insurance at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Sunday. Sarki is eager for his team to rebound from last weekend’s home draw against Plateau United.

“We’re fired up for an immediate response,” he shared in a pre-match interview. Sarki, who previously played for Bendel Insurance, recognizes the challenge posed by his former club but is motivated to achieve a positive outcome.

He added, “This weekend’s clash will be interesting as both teams are looking for a good result to help steer clear of the drop zone. I’m grateful for the team’s confidence in me, and I am ready to deliver strong performances.”

Bendel Insurance’s James Oronsanye on NFF’s Points Reinstatement:

Bendel Insurance midfielder James Oronsanye views the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) decision to reinstate points as a significant morale booster heading into their match against Niger Tornadoes

The Benin Arsenals will face Niger Tornadoes at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Sunday, and Oronsanye believes that a victory could enhance their chances of securing a continental spot.

“The spirit is high after the announcement regarding the points’ return by the NFF,” Oronsanye remarked. “This boost will greatly impact our morale for the game against Niger Tornadoes this weekend. Achieving a win will bring us closer to our goal of reaching a continental spot.”

Currently, Bendel Insurance sits in 15th place in the league table with 28 points.