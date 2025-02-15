NAPS Opposes YABATECH Conversion To University, Urges FG To Reconsider

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has vehemently opposed the proposed conversion of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) into a university, arguing that such a move would undermine the essence of polytechnic education in Nigeria.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, on Friday revealed that President Bola Tinubu approved the conversion during a working visit to YABATECH.

Alausa noted that the institution, with over 200 PhD-holding staff members, was well-positioned for the upgrade.

“The staff, students, and management have been praying for this conversion, and President Tinubu did not hesitate to approve it,” Alausa stated.

NAPS Rejects Conversion

In a swift reaction, NAPS President, Eshiofune Oghayan, issued a statement in Kaduna on Saturday, condemning the conversion plan. Oghayan asserted that polytechnics play a critical role in providing hands-on, industrial-based training, which would be lost with the transition to a university.

“Polytechnics bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and industrial application. Converting them to universities would shift focus to theory-based learning,” Oghayan argued.

NAPS advocated for the implementation of an HND to B.Tech transition instead, allowing polytechnic graduates to earn internationally recognised degrees while retaining the technical essence of their education.

Proposal For Polytechnic Education Commission

The association also proposed the elevation of the National Board for Technical Education to a Polytechnic Education Commission to enhance funding, policy implementation, and career progression for polytechnic graduates.

NAPS urged President Tinubu to reconsider the conversion, emphasizing the importance of technical education for Nigeria’s industrialization and economic growth.

“We appeal to President Tinubu to focus on modernizing technical education rather than eliminating polytechnics,” Oghayan pleaded.

NAPS warned that it would mobilize polytechnic students nationwide to resist the conversion, highlighting the significance of polytechnic education in producing skilled professionals.