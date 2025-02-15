‘It’s Pointless To Argue With Evil’ – Binance’s Gambaryan Replies FG

Binance’s Head of Financial Crimes Compliance, Tigran Gambaryan, has dismissed a statement from Nigeria’s government discrediting his allegation.

Naija News reported that Gambaryan, on Friday, accused three House of Representatives members of demanding $150 million from him to secure his release when he was in detention in the country.

He also alleged that Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, demanded funds to fund his political ambition. He further stated that contrary to the government’s claim $26 billion did not leave the country.

In reaction, in a statement signed by Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, the federal government advised Nigerians to disregard the Bainance Executive’s allegations.

Responding to the government’s refutal on his 𝕏 handle, Gambaryan said there was no need to argue with “evil”. He added that he laid the facts out for the citizens to know the truth.

His words: “Maybe you should take the time to get your facts straight before posting. I was invited by the Nigerian FIU to a meeting in January. Last time I checked, they are part of the Nigerian government. House members also invited us to the meeting. Last time I checked, the legislative branch is also part of the Nigerian government.

“You said the second part was part of a probe? Lol. So when you invited us to a friendly meeting, you even lied about that?

“A tactic deployed by Gambaryan and his team? What are you talking about? I was in a safe house for a month, watching TV, while you were trying to use me as leverage. You then panicked and knowingly charged me with blatantly false accusations.

“So I was released on humanitarian grounds? At least you’re finally admitting the need to release me. Last time you posted, you claimed my health was fine and that there was nothing wrong with me.

“You investigated? Yet you didn’t take a statement from me? A person with direct knowledge. What a joke.

“You dragged my name through the mud for the past year with zero evidence against me, nearly killed me, and caused trauma to my family. And now you have the nerve to talk about defamation?

“I’ll put my credibility on the line anytime. In court? You mean like last time, when your attorneys didn’t even show up to the human rights suit in Abuja?

“Get your facts straight. I am done with this foolishness. I said my part. I’ll be off twitter now since it’s pointless to argue with evil.”