ISWAP, Boko Haram Fighters Clash In Borno, Dozens Killed

A fierce battle between rival terrorist factions, Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati Wal-Jihad (JAS) and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) erupted in Borno State on Friday, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides.

Sources revealed to counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, that JAS fighters launched a well-coordinated attack on ISWAP strongholds in Abadam Local Government Area, targeting camps at Toumbun Gini and Toumbun Ali.

The assault, which began in the early hours of February 14, saw JAS militants arriving on multiple waterborne vessels and engaging ISWAP forces in intense combat that lasted until late evening.

High-Ranking Commanders Killed

The battle resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking ISWAP commanders, particularly from the Buduma ethnic group. One of the key figures killed was reportedly involved in the brutal massacre of scores of farmers in Kukawa between January 12 and 13.

“Boko Haram killed more than 31 ISWAP fighters, but the death toll could be higher,” a source disclosed. JAS fighters overran ISWAP positions, seizing weapons and essential equipment before retreating.

In a further escalation, JAS militants from Bokorram Island are reportedly mobilizing for a follow-up assault on ISWAP positions in Gemu and Mallam Karamti.

Makama indicated that more clashes are expected, particularly within Kukawa Local Government Area, as JAS intensifies its campaign against ISWAP.