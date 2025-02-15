Identity, Location Of Bandit Leader Who Kidnapped General Tsiga Revealed

Security sources have claimed that Brig. Gen. Maharazu Tsiga was kidnapped by notorious bandit leader, Babaro.

This claim was made by popular insurgency analyst, Bakatsine in a post on Saturday via his account on the 𝕏 platform.

According to Bakatsine, General Tsiga is being held captive in Bununu Forest, located in the Faskari local government area, with border with Ƙankara local government area, all in Katsina State.

Naija News recalls a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), was abducted alongside nine other residents at Tsiga village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attackers who abducted Tsiga, numbering over 100, surrounded his house, and began to break down doors, a development that prompted the General to come out of the house.

According to the analyst, the location of the kidnapped general has now been revealed by people from the Kandarawa community in Bakori LGA, Katsina State, who were abducted by Babaro on January 14, 2025, but released after paying a ransom of ₦30 million.

They confirmed that they had seen Gen. Tsiga in captivity but he was receiving proper care, including being provided with bottled water.

“Brig. Gen. Maharazu Tsiga was kidnapped by the infamous bandit leader Babaro and is being held hostage in Bununu Forest, located in Faskari LGA, with border with Ƙankara LGA all in Katsina State.

“This information was revealed by people from the Kandarawa community in Bakori LGA, Katsina State, who were abducted by Babaro on January 14, 2025. After paying a ransom of 30 million Naira, they were released and informed their families that they had seen Gen. Tsiga in captivity. According to them, he was still being held when they left, but he was receiving proper care, including being provided with bottled water,” Bakatsine wrote on his account.

Naija News reports Babaro is a notorious bandit responsible for numerous attacks across the communities of Ƙankara, Malumfashi, Bakori, Faskari and Funtua local government areas.