I Hoped To Meet You Upon My Release – Nnamdi Kanu Mourns Pa Adebanjo

The Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has described the late Pa Ayo Adebanjo as a fearless leader.

Naija News reports that the IPOB leader said the late Afenifere leader was an embodiment of courage and good conscience who would be sorely missed.

In a statement from his counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu stated that he wished Pa Adebanjo lived longer to witness his release from detention.

“Today (Friday), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu instructed me to convey his sorrow for the demise of Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as a fearless leader and an embodiment of courage and good conscience who will be sorely missed. He had hoped to meet Chief Adebanjo upon his release,” Ejimakor’s statement read.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, in her condolence message on her 𝕏 handle, described the late Afenifere leader as a true man of honour.

“One distinctively noble Last of the Mohicans in our country has transited to be with his Maker.

“A true man of honor…… stayed honorable unto death in a country where many now think that it is impossible to be honorable.

“Mommy Adebanjo, my beloved sister, Deola Azeez, siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, families far and wide will deeply grieve the passing of a man who personified Character in all his ways.

“Nigeria will definitely miss Daddy Adebanjo. Ah. We will. God help us all.

“God shall surely comfort all, give peace and remind us all of reasons we must be grateful for the phenomenal Gift that was Chief Ayo Adebanjo,” she wrote.