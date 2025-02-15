How I Survived In The US – Gov Sule

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has disclosed that his undergraduate days in the United States were not easy.

Naija News reports that Governor Sule said his skill paved the way for him when he graduated without having a certificate.

Sule said that his vision for skill-based knowledge for youths in the state was driven by his experience in the country, stressing that corporations achieve their goals with skilled workers, not certifications.

He stated this while he spoke at the inaugural Engineer Abdullahi Sule Colloquium in Lafia, with the theme “Technological-Driven Entrepreneurship as a Panacea for Unemployment and Catalyst for Economic Growth and Development”.

The governor explained that worked as a welder at night and schooled during the day to survive as an undergraduate in the United States.

“When I was graduating from Government Technical College Bukulu in 1980, I got a scholarship to study at Indiana University in the US. Then I worked as a welder at night and attended school in the day time just to make money through skills I acquired.

“Throughout the period of my stay in the university as I worked in the night, and after graduation, the first job I got, nobody asked me to present any certificate. All they needed was my skills and my ability to do the job,” he said.

Sule stated that his government planned to train would-be retirees who were still agile with technical skills and financial support to invest in the skills acquired, adding that youths would be trained with starter packs for self-employment.