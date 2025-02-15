General Musa Visa Denial: We Can’t Be Treated With Such Disrespect – Matawalle Fumes

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has condemned the visa denied General Christopher Musa and other top military officers by the Canadian Embassy.

Naija News reported that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa, on Wednesday, at an event, disclosed that he and other military officers were denied visas. According to him, they were invited to Canada for an event in which veterans would be honoured.

Reacting to the incident, Matawalle described the incident as a disrespect to the nation and an affront to the nation’s dignity.

In a statement on Friday, by the Ministry’s spokesman, Sunday Iyogun, the Minister said Nigeria must assert its position on the global stage.

“This incident is not merely a bureaucratic oversight; it is a serious affront to our national dignity and integrity. We cannot allow our country to be treated with such disregard and levity on the international stage,” he said.

He called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the reasons behind this visa denial, asserting that Nigeria must respond decisively to uphold its reputation as a key player in global affairs.

“We must not remain passive in the face of such disrespect. It is imperative that the Nigerian government takes a firm diplomatic stance. If no satisfactory explanation is provided, we must be prepared to respond appropriately and assertively,” he stated.

He emphasized that such actions could jeopardize the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Canada.

“The denial of visa raises significant concerns regarding Canada’s treatment of Nigerian military officials and the overall state of diplomatic relations between the two nations. While the specific reasons for the visa refusals remain unclear, this incident underscores the persistent bureaucratic and political challenges that Nigerian officials encounter in international engagements,” he added.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining its dignity and respect in the international arena, urging all stakeholders to work collectively to ensure that such incidents do not recur.