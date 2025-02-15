Fubara Directs Rivers LGs To Pay ₦85,000 Minimum Wage

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has ordered all local government councils in the state to commence the payment of the ₦85,000 minimum wage to their workers.

Fubara gave the directive on Friday after inaugurating the chairmen and members of the Local Government Service Commission and Rivers State House of Assembly Service Commission at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Scrutiny Of Payrolls

The governor highlighted the need to audit local government payrolls following complaints about ghost workers and inflated staff lists.

“You must ensure that you support the Local Government chairmen to get rid of those fake names on the payroll so that when they implement the ₦85,000 minimum wage, it will not be too much burden on them,” Fubara stated.

He cautioned against unfair dismissals, adding, “I am not saying you should go and dismiss people who are genuinely employed, there must be proper scrutiny to be sure that whoever is there must be a genuine civil servant employed by the commission.”

Addressing Staff Stagnation

Fubara also tasked the commission with addressing staff stagnation and ensuring that eligible employees receive their due promotions.

“Those due for promotion must benefit from statutory progression in the service,” he directed.

The governor’s directive comes amid ongoing efforts to improve workers’ welfare in the state.