Farmers To Access Funds Through BOA – FG

The Federal Government has said the recapitalization of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) would boost food production and empower farmers with finance.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said the government, through recapitalizing the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) would enhance food security by making food more accessible and affordable to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the Minister stated this when he received the Emir of Borgu, Mohammed Sani Haliru and his entourage, who came on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

In a statement, on Friday, by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Eremah Anthonia; Abdullahi pointed out that the government was reforming the Bank of Agriculture to better serve Nigerians.

“We are reforming the Bank of Agriculture to serve Nigerians. We are recapitalizing the Bank of Agriculture to make food accessible and affordable to Nigerians. We must keep producing and keep producing food for Nigerians,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the Emir for the visit and for his prayers, wishing him success in his role.

Senator Abdullahi further assured that efforts were underway to intensify the development of various cluster farms in Borgu Kingdom.

He promised to continue representing the people of Borgu with truth and honesty in his duties.

In his remarks, the Emir of Borgu expressed his support, stating that the visit was to show solidarity and offer prayers for the minister’s success.

“We are here to show our support to the minister physically so that all of you working with him will know that he has our prayers,” he said.

The Emir also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for appointing one of Borgu’s sons as Minister of Agriculture at a crucial time, adding that, Agriculture has become very necessary in Nigeria”.

“Fortunately, Borgu is a place that has the potentials if well tapped, in terms of agriculture can feed the nation. And that is why the Governor can boast that Niger State can feed the nation, Borgu also constitute the great percentage of the land to feed this nation,” he stated.

Emir Haliru, therefore, called on the Minister to give attention to the kingdom’s potential to feed the nation.

“We know there are issues in terms of economic challenges. Once we diversify and support agriculture, these challenges will be a thing of the past,” he added.