Enyimba Throw Gate Open For Rivers Clash, See NPFL Matchday 24 Fixtures

The nine-time Nigerian champions, Enyimba, have taken a positive step to rekindle the support of their fans by announcing free entry to their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match against Rivers United today in Aba.

Despite facing challenges with just two wins in their last 10 NPFL matches, Enyimba are keen to reconnect with their supporters. By opening the gates for free, they aim to rebuild trust and encourage fans to rally behind them.

“Gate fee? Forget it! The clash against Rivers United is free, come and cheer the People’s Elephant,” the club shared on 𝕏.

Currently sitting 10th in the league with 31 points after 23 games, Enyimba are looking to turn their season around.

This match also brings an exciting narrative as two former coaches return to face their past teams. Rivers United will be led by Finidi George, a former international and the coach responsible for Enyimba’s ninth league title. Meanwhile, Stanley Eguma, the new coach at Enyimba, looks to make an impact after taking over from Yemi Olanrewaju.

Having won the first leg against Enyimba 2-0, Finidi will aim to maintain his team’s momentum while keeping pace with league leaders Remo Stars, as Rivers United currently sit third in the NPFL with 38 points—10 points behind Remo.

Eguma, who departed Rivers United under challenging circumstances last season, is motivated to secure a victory that could boost Enyimba’s aspirations this season. A win would be a significant step towards achieving their goals.

Below is the NPFL Matchday 24 Fixtures and Kick Off Time:

Saturday, February 15

Kano Pillars Vs Abia Warriors

3 p.m.

Enyimba Vs Rivers United

3 p.m.

Kwara United Vs Bayelsa United

4 p.m.

Lobi Stars Vs Katsina United

4 p.m.

Plateau United Vs El-Kanemi Warriors

4 p.m.

Nasarawa United Vs Ikorodu City

4 p.m.

Sunshine Stars Vs Akwa United

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 16

Enugu Rangers Vs Remo Stars

3 p.m.

Heartland Vs Shooting Stars

4 p.m.

Bendel Vs Niger Tornadoes

5:30 p.m.