ECOWAS Court Dismisses NGOs’ Case Against Nigeria Over Lagdo Dam Flooding

The ECOWAS Court has dismissed a case brought by two NGOs against Nigeria over the destruction caused by the 2012 and 2022 Lagdo Dam floodings.

The suit, filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Prince and Princess Charles Offokaja Foundation, Nigeria, and its Swiss counterpart, sought to hold Nigeria accountable for failing to construct a dam in Adamawa to mitigate flooding from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam.

NGOs Argue Nigeria Neglected Responsibilities

The applicants argued that Nigeria’s inaction led to widespread damage, loss of life, displacement, and economic disruption across 14 states.

They contended that a dam project could have mitigated the flooding, provided irrigation, and generated electricity.

Delivering judgment, Justice Sengu Koroma dismissed the suit, citing a lack of legal capacity. The Swiss NGO was deemed ineligible to file a case in the ECOWAS Court, while the Nigerian NGO failed to meet the criteria for public interest litigation.

“While the applicants referenced a broad class of victims, the court is unable to identify specific victims whose rights were allegedly violated,” Justice Koroma stated.

Nigeria’s defense highlighted its efforts, including a feasibility study in 1982 and a 2024 Senate resolution for the dredging of Rivers Benue and Niger. The government asserted that it took steps to manage flooding and enhance cooperation with Cameroon.

The case was adjudicated by Justices Sengu Koroma, Dupe Atoki, and Edward Asante.