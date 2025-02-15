Defections Driven By Personal Gains, Not Public Interest – Tambuwal

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has downplayed the recent wave of political defections in the Northwest, attributing them to self-serving interests rather than genuine concern for the public.

Speaking to journalists after the maiden Northwest Zonal Executive Council Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna on Saturday, Tambuwal criticized defectors who joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), labeling their motives as selfish.

“People leave parties for different reasons. But what I have observed is that defections are not based on the interest of the people but on personal gains, what I call ‘stomach infrastructure,” Tambuwal remarked.

Naija News reports that he lambasted the APC-led federal government, accusing it of incompetence and insensitivity amidst prevailing economic hardships.

“If you are a politician with a conscience, you wouldn’t join the APC given the current economic hardship and the poor performance of the Tinubu administration,” he added.

Call For Opposition Unity

Tambuwal called on opposition forces to unite and strategize ahead of the 2027 elections, emphasizing the need to offer Nigerians a credible alternative.

“Those of us who believe in this country and in service to the people must come together to ensure that by 2027, we remove this administration that has failed Nigerians,” he stated.

The PDP Northwest zone reaffirmed its commitment to reclaiming power in 2027. A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting by PDP Northwest Chairman, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, underscored the party’s resolve to lead the nation.

“The PDP of the Northwest zone should take its rightful position in the nation by providing quality leadership. All internal conflicts at the national level must be resolved swiftly because Nigerians are looking to PDP for leadership,” the communiqué read.

The party stressed the importance of unity and grassroots mobilization, noting that despite setbacks in the 2023 general elections, support for the PDP remains strong.

“We call for unity among party members so that we can solve our problems and ensure victory in 2027. All hands must be on deck to take over leadership in our states and at the national level,” the statement added.

The meeting saw attendance from notable PDP figures, including former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau; PDP governorship candidate for Jigawa, Mustapha Sule Lamido; Senator Lado Dan Marke; Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan; Hon. Ango Abdullahi; and the PDP National Youth Leader, among others.