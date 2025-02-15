‘At A Point He Stopped Eating’ – Source Reveals How Adebanjo Died

Frontline nationalist and Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, passed away on Thursday, just 55 days shy of his 96th birthday.

Born on April 10, 1928, Adebanjo, one of the last first-generation Awoists, died on Valentine’s Day after battling ill health for a while.

A family source who spoke with Vanguard revealed that the elder statesman had been sick for some time but was being managed by close family and caregivers.

“He had been sick for some time but we have been managing it. At a point in time, he stopped eating but only took liquid. He died peacefully in his sleep,” the source said.

A Life Dedicated To Justice

Naija News understands that Adebanjo’s legacy is rooted in his unwavering commitment to true federalism, resource control, and restructuring.

Notably, he championed the implementation of the 2014 National Confab recommendations and pushed for the South-East to produce the president after Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

Tributes Pour In

President Bola Tinubu, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari, and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), expressed their condolences.

Chief Reuben Fasoranti, The Afenifere, The Patriots, Iba Gani Adams, Chief Akin Osuntokun, and the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) also mourned his passing, describing him as a pillar of democratic values and fairness.