Arsene Wenger Named Five Favourite Players Who Are Not Playing For Arsenal

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has shared his top five favorite players outside of Arsenal, including Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Arsene Wenger commended Salah’s longevity, noting his contribution of 22 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League, which has been instrumental in helping Liverpool take control of the title race.

Additionally, Salah has added three goals and four assists in the Champions League as the knockout phase approaches. He is currently a leading contender for the Ballon d’Or later this year.

During a quick Q&A session with Goal, Wenger was asked about the current stars of football. He mentioned, “Well, outside of Arsenal, I would say Salah, [Cole] Palmer, Vinicius [Junior], and [Kylian] Mbappe. My favorite player is someone like Salah because, despite his longevity, his career is still at the top. Then you have exciting talent like [Lamine] Yamal and Palmer.”

On another note, Manchester United legend Gary Neville expressed his concerns regarding the performance of Chelsea players Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku after Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Friday night.

The match saw Chelsea unable to register a single shot on target over 90 minutes. Goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Yakunba Minteh (who scored twice) secured a second victory for Brighton over Chelsea in just five days.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville noted, “I believe that Chelsea, pound for pound, have the potential to achieve what Rutter and Welbeck have done. Nkunku and Palmer are undoubtedly talented players, but they struggled in this match. It’s important for the team that they rise to the occasion when needed.

“I didn’t see Nkunku and Palmer making any impactful runs behind the Brighton defense. Brighton’s defenders were able to navigate the game with relative ease, while their players consistently made runs to create opportunities.”

With 14 fixtures left in the season, Chelsea currently sit in fourth place with 41 points, and there is still ample opportunity for improvement.