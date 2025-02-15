‘APC Government From Buhari To Date Is A Disaster’ – Bugaje

A prominent chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Usman Bugaje, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government as a “disaster,” citing economic mismanagement and policy failures.

Naija News reports that Bugaje made the remarks on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Friday, where he lamented the state of governance under the APC administration.

Speaking on the performance of the APC government, he said, “My view about the APC government is very well-known. I have made it very clear. I have put it in writing. It has appeared. And if you want the view of the ACF, they have a spokesman who can speak for them and probably defend whatever they say.

“For me, the APC government from Buhari to date is a disaster for this country. I am not saying the PDP is going to do any better. I have said this several times that I don’t trust the APCs, the PDPs, the APGAs, the Labours. I don’t trust any of these political parties as they stand at the moment. What I would want, what I think would work for Nigeria is a collegiate leadership made of the best and the brightest. We did attempt to do that.

“If you remember, we launched a platform called Rescue Nigeria Project. What we were trying to do then, and we have not given up, is to get some of the best and the brightest, people who can really fix the problems of this country, not politicians who are just out to make money and who do not even understand the terrain. They are oblivious of what is happening around the world. And therefore, they don’t read books. They don’t engage in debates. They don’t share information around the world. And they are fixated about how they distribute rice to these poor, ordinary Nigerians who have no idea of what is happening.”