Africa Cannot Continue To Depend On Foreign Aid – Oluremi Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said Africa’s aspirations for progress, economic growth, and social stability would remain difficult to achieve without a robust healthcare system that guarantees access to essential healthcare services for millions of Africans.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Tinubu stated this at a High-Level meeting on Domestic Health Financing in Africa, organized by Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, on the margins of the 38th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, on Friday.

Senator Tinubu called for sustainable financing that ensures efficient mobilization and utilization of resources for both short, medium and long-term impact.

She explained that achieving a wealthy continent was largely dependent on the health of the people, and with the impending funding gaps occasioned by recent policy changes in the United States, the African continent must look inward for sustainable solutions.

Sharing Nigeria’s perspective on the issue, she stressed the need for a health system that guarantees access to quality health services without imposing financial hardships.

“Africa cannot continue to rely solely on donor funding and foreign aid, which, although helpful, are often unpredictable and unsustainable. Instead, we must develop innovative financing strategies tailored to our unique challenges and circumstances,” she said.

The First Lady pointed out that her role as the Global and National Stop Tuberculosis champion mirrors the role that other First Ladies, leveraging their position and platform, could play in resource mobilization for health from government, the private sector and donor agencies.

“Given the increasing funding gap for health on the continent, I urge us all to come together and commit to advocating for increased national health budgets. In line with the Abuja Declaration, our governments should allocate at least 15% of their budgetary allocations to health.

“We must also support innovative financing mechanisms and explore sustainable models, such as expanding health insurance coverage, health endowment funds, and investments from the African diaspora. Accountability and transparency must be ensured, as funds allocated to health must be used efficiently and effectively,” she stated.

According to a statement from her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, Global and regional perspectives on domestic health financing in Africa and its contributions to the global agenda were also explored by Presidents and Heads of State of other nations present, including those of Rwanda, Ethiopia, Botswana, Kenya, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Barbados, donor agencies and funding partners.

They were unequivocal that Africa must begin to look inwards for homegrown solutions to its health care needs which include research, medications, technology, improved manpower and, importantly, funding if it will be able to keep its citizens productive and prosperous.