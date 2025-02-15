2Baba Spotted Shopping With Natasha Osawuru Amid Family Concerns (Video)

Veteran Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has been seen shopping at a hair store with his new love interest, Natasha Osawuru, just days after his family raised concerns over his whereabouts.

A video that surfaced on Friday showed the iconic singer and Osawuru browsing through hair products in a casual setting.

This public appearance comes shortly after 2Baba’s family reportedly filed a petition with the Department of State Services, alleging that the musician had gone missing.

Family Pleads For 2Baba’s Return

Naija News reports that 2Baba’s mother, Rose Idibia, recently made a heartfelt plea to Natasha Osawuru, urging her to stay away from her son, especially as his divorce from his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, has yet to be finalised.

She expressed concerns that her son was not in the right frame of mind due to the ongoing divorce proceedings.

This sighting follows a viral video released on Thursday, capturing the moment 2Baba proposed to Osawuru.

The clip, which quickly made rounds on social media, showed the couple dancing together before 2Baba presented her with a ring, sealing the moment with a warm embrace.

2Baba Defends Relationship

In response to the backlash, 2Baba addressed the public in an Instagram video. He said, “Allegedly, I have seen so many things, so many people coming up with their own false narratives and malicious nonsense after I posted that stuff that I posted. Yes, I posted what I posted.

“Hon. Natasha has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names, she has been labelled as a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant, amazing woman, and she had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie in our marriage. Yes, I love her. She is amazing, and she is cool. I want to marry her.”

Natasha Osawuru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, represents the Egor Constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party. She was elected in April 2023 and hails from the Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.

Watch the video below: