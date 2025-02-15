2027: Labour Party Launches “Operation Recover And Redeem” To Defeat Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) has unveiled a new strategy targeted at ensuring victory for the party and unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The party disclosed that it has launched “Operation Recover and Redeem”, which is focused on resolving the internal crisis rocking the party and positioning it to win elections in 2027.

Naija News understands the move is spearheaded by the faction loyal to Nenadi Usman as the interim chairperson of the Labour Party.

The move was disclosed by the interim Chairman of the party in Ogun State, Apagun Olaolu Samuel, when he led a delegation of the party in the State on a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) National Political Commission.

During the visit, Samuel and the delegation expressed displeasure over the perceived silence of the NLC on matters affecting the party.

He said, “As part of the “Recover and Redeem” strategy, the Labour Party has resolved to launch a nationwide congress, leading to a legitimate and all-inclusive national convention. This move aims to restore the party’s integrity, protect its human capital, and rebuild its image ahead of the 2027 general elections”.

“The party, also said it will implement legal and organizational measures to counteract manipulations and external influences that have undermined its values and progress”.

“We are committed to recovering our party from those who have hijacked it and restoring its integrity,”.

“We urge all our members to remain steadfast and committed to this process, as we work towards rebuilding the Labour Party into a formidable force for the 2027 elections.”

Responding, the NLC Political Commission Chairman, Professor Theophilus Ndubuaku, affirmed their commitment to addressing all issues raised by the visiting team targeted at ensuring the Labour Party overcomes its challenges and is ready for the 2027 elections.