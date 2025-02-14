‘You Are Complicit Or Something Else’ – Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Tackles South East Govs Over His Detention

The relatives of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have criticized the governors of the South East for their alleged lackadaisical attitude towards the freedom of the imprisoned agitator.

Naija News reports that during a memorial event held on Friday in Umuahia to honour their deceased parents, HRM Eze Israel and Ugoeze Sally Kanu, Prince Emmanuel Kanu voiced his frustration regarding the governors’ lack of decisive action.

He claimed that the governors had not demonstrated a true dedication to achieving Kanu’s freedom, questioning their failure to fulfill the conditions that President Bola Tinubu allegedly set for his release.

“South East governors are not doing enough to secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. It’s either they are complicit or something else,” he said.

Kanu further challenged the governors to seek an audience with the President, stating that their inaction raises concerns about their sincerity.

“The big question is: Why have they not met with Mr. President on Nnamdi Kanu? Information available to us is that Mr. President asked them to fulfill certain conditions,” he stated.

The memorial event was attended by prominent Biafra elders and supporters who reiterated calls for Kanu’s unconditional release.