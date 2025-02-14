Why El-Rufai Is Concerned About The 2027 Election – Jaji

The lawmaker representing the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State in the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji, has submitted that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has become carried away with plans about the 2027 presidential election.

Jaji submitted that El-Rufai might have become engrossed in the 2027 elections because of the way the current administration is going about its robust policies and the way the opposition parties are anticipating the 2027 polls.

Speaking on Thursday during his speech at the unveiling of the ‘One Nigeria’ project held in Abuja by the National Association of Former Local Government Council Chairmen in Nigeria, the lawmaker however, cautioned El-Rufai and others not to heat up the polity as 2027 is still far away.

He pointed out that President Bola Tinubu is only about two years into his current mandate, and it is not yet time for campaigns.

Naija News reports Jaji also called on Nigerians to put the country first in all they do, noting that Nigerians usually vote along unity lines and 2027 may not be different.

He said, “I think he (El-Rufai) is more concerned about 2027 because of the way and manner the current administration is going about its robust policies. Perhaps he was also carried away by the way the opposition is looking at 2027. But I think 2027 is not here yet, even though it is close.

“But we as Nigerians must learn to put the country first before any other interest. For instance, Americans practise policy election. But we in Nigeria conduct unity elections all the time. This is why I believe 2027 may not be different

“Our national interest has increasingly been undermined by divisive politics, with unity, which should be our guiding principle, often overshadowed by sentiments. This division poses a serious threat to the security, peace, and stability of our nation.”