VDM: ‘Do Not Allow Nedu To Die’ – DeeOne Calls Peter Obi, Sowore, Cubana ChiefPriest Others For Help

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Adedayo Martin, also known as DeeOne, has called on well-meaning Nigerians to help popular media personality, Chinedu Ani, better known as Nedu, following his quit from the Honest Bunch podcast.

Naija News reports that the controversy erupted after Deeone, during a guest appearance on the podcast, accused Verydarkman of having an interest in men.

Rather than addressing the allegation, Verydarkman shifted focus to Nedu, revealing private conversations and making claims about Nedu’s alleged relationships.

Amid mounting public scrutiny, Nedu took to Instagram on Friday to announce his departure from the podcast, citing the need to protect his peace, family, and the show’s integrity.

In his statement, Nedu expressed gratitude for his journey with the podcast but acknowledged the toll the controversy had taken on his personal well-being.

Shortly after Nedu made the public announcement, Deeone, in a video via his Instagram page on Friday, called on former presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Omoyele Sowore, Celebrity Barman, Cubana Chiefpriest and many other Nigerians to save Nedu.

The reality TV star said Nedu is going through a lot and needs help, adding that VDM manipulated the truth.

He said: “Nigerians, Nedu is going through a lot, he did not tell me to post anything, that man is innocent. I swear with everything in this life, Nedu did not tell me to post anything. Please, all good, well-meaning Nigerians, please! This is not content, this is real stuff. Peter Obi! Sowore! Obi Cubana! Cubana Chiefpriest! E Money! KCEE! Davido! Don Jazzy! All of you should come out, VDM lied, he lied!

“Nedu did not tell me anything, he’s manipulating everything, Nedu is innocent, this is the same thing that happened to Mohbad, Nedu is innocent, don’t let this guy die! Don’t let this guy die! Seyi Tinubu, KWAM 1, please come to Nedu’s rescue, this is not content, this is real life. That man is going through a lot, please don’t let him die. VDM manipulated and lied against Nedu.”