Tyson Fury Must Return To Boxing In Weeks If He Wants Anthony Joshua’s Fight – Hearn

The boxing promoter of Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn, said British heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury must come out of retirement in the “next couple of weeks” if he is interested in fighting AJ.

Recall that Tyson Fury declared his retirement from boxing in January this year. Despite that, there is still a flicker of hope that shines brightly among fans and analysts for a potential showdown with fellow British powerhouse Anthony Joshua.

Fury’s decision to retire came on the heels of two consecutive, hard-fought defeats to the reigning heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

The first bout in May was particularly significant; it was a high-stakes clash for all four major belts, where Fury, displaying his tenacity and skill, narrowly lost on points in what many observers considered a razor-tight contest.

Their rematch, which also contended for three of those four titles, ended similarly in disappointment for Fury, marking a rare setback in a professional career that has otherwise been filled with triumphs and stunning victories.

For years, boxing enthusiasts have eagerly awaited a titanic clash between Fury and Joshua, two giants of British boxing whose careers have been interwoven on numerous occasions. Joshua, fresh off a disappointing loss to Daniel Dubois in September, now finds himself in a precarious position, making a potential bout with Fury even more alluring as both athletes strive to leave an indelible mark on the sport.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, promoter Eddie Hearn expanded on the necessary conditions for a much-anticipated Fury vs. Joshua fight to materialize. Hearn pointed out that for Fury to step back into the ring against ‘AJ,’ he would need to reverse his retirement decision in the imminent future.

He said, “When you talk about Tyson Fury, he would need to come out of retirement in the next couple of weeks to fight ‘AJ’ next because ‘AJ ‘is looking to fight himself, twice this year, the first one in the summer, June, whenever that is going to be, then again at the end of the year. If Fury doesn’t come out of retirement soon that fight is not going to happen next.”

As the boxing world continues to buzz with speculation about whether these two heavyweight icons will finally meet in the ring, the situation remains fluid. The weeks ahead are poised to be pivotal in shaping the future of this eagerly awaited matchup in heavyweight boxing history.