Tragedy In Kano As Trailer Overturns On Muhammadu Buhari Bridge

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday at the popular Muhammadu Buhari Bridge in Kano, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

The crash, which involved a trailer heading to the southern part of the country, caused panic among commuters and residents.

According to a social media user, Yahya Abubakar Sadiq, who shared the incident on his page, the trailer overturned while carrying both people and goods.

“Right now, at Hotoro NNPC, under the bridge from Mariri to Unguwa Uku, a truck (Tarela) has overturned, carrying both people and goods. At least more than twenty people were involved; some have lost their lives, while others have sustained serious injuries,” he wrote.

Another eyewitness, Shu’aibu Hamisu who spoke with Daily Trust, described the harrowing scene, stating that the trailer lost control while navigating the underpass tunnel.

“The trailer slipped inside the underpass. Others have been rescued, while many lost their lives on the spot,” he said.

Reports indicate that similar incidents have occurred multiple times at the same spot within the past year.

According to local business operators in the area, trailers transporting animals, food items, and passengers from the northern region to the southern part of the country are often involved in such crashes.

One business operator, who spoke with Daily Trrust noted, “Usually, these accidents happen when drivers underestimate the vulnerability of their vehicles under the bridge and try to speed through the underpass.”