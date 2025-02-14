Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 14th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 14th February, 2025

In a major intervention to improve healthcare services for inmates, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the employment of 50 doctors and 100 nurses for correctional centres nationwide.

Additionally, the President, through the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has approved the deployment of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) medical doctors to correctional facilities during their service year.

Naija News gathered that this decision aims to bolster healthcare services and uphold the rights of vulnerable inmates.

To address immediate staffing shortages, the Minister announced that existing medical personnel under the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) would have their service extended beyond retirement age.

The Minister also announced the completion of the renovation of the Kuje Correctional Centre, transforming it into a modern facility.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has revealed that the Canadian Embassy denied him and other top military officers visas, on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that General Musa stated this on Thursday while speaking at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), in Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff described the incident as embarrassing and disappointing.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who was also at the event in Abuja, described the visa incident as disrespectful and painful.

He commended General Musa for having the courage to tell the ugly story. “Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell,” he said.

The National Security Adviser re-emphasized the need for all to put efforts to ensure the country works.

The federal government has announced the suspension of registration of private universities in Nigeria for twelve months.

The development was contained in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry, Folasade Boriowo.

She noted that the suspension, as approved by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, could be extended beyond one year, based on evaluations and conclusions from the government.

The statement noted that the decision to ban the establishment of new private universities in Nigeria is to ensure they meet the required standards for quality and sustainability.

Boriowo, in the statement, pointed out that there are currently 149 private universities in Nigeria but they account for less than 10% of annual admissions in the country.

The Senate and the House of Representatives on Thursday passed the 2025 Appropriation Bill, approving an aggregate expenditure of ₦54.99 trillion for the fiscal year.

The approved budget outlines major allocations for recurrent spending, capital projects, debt servicing, and statutory transfers. Below is a breakdown of the key highlights:

Statutory Transfers: ₦3.65 trillion

Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure: ₦13.64 trillion

Capital Expenditure: ₦23.96 trillion

Debt Servicing: ₦14.32 trillion

Fiscal Deficit: ₦13.08 trillion

Deficit-to-GDP Ratio: 1.52%

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, has advocated the need to allow communities to bear weapons to a certain level.

The DSS boss submitted that the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS and other security agencies can not be everywhere at the same time.

He stressed that allowing the local communities to bear some degree of firearm would allow them to serve as a first line of defence against insecurity.

Naija News reports the DSS boss made the submission on Thursday in Abuja during the inaugural annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS).

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has declared that the North will never forgive President Bola Tinubu for the hardship caused by his economic reforms.

Lawal, a former ally of Tinubu turned critic, made this assertion during an interview with Punch, echoing concerns raised by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, about rising northern discontent.

According to Lawal, the North feels betrayed by the impact of Tinubu’s policies, which he described as “nail-biting reforms” that have worsened poverty and economic suffering across the region.

Lawal’s comments align with recent warnings from Nasir El-Rufai, who predicted that President Tinubu may face a political revolt in 2027 similar to what happened to Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Babachir said the state of origin of the candidate doesn’t matter, noting that the important thing is for the candidate to understand the need for one Nigeria.

A dramatic altercation unfolded at a checkpoint in Jeddo, Delta State, as officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Air Force clashed over the custody of a drug suspect, creating a scene that quickly gained public attention.

Providing clarity on the incident via a post on X.com on Thursday, Delta State Police spokesperson SP Edafe Bright explained that the confrontation arose while police officers were transporting a suspect found with substances suspected to be codeine, Indian hemp, and Canadian loud.

According to Edafe, the situation escalated when Air Force personnel, allegedly acquainted with the suspect, stopped the police officers at the checkpoint and demanded the suspect’s release.

Describing the incident as regrettable, Edafe assured the public that efforts were underway to prevent a recurrence.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has refuted claims that 3,907 firearms are missing from its armouries, describing the allegations as misleading and inaccurate.

In a statement on Thursday, the Force Headquarters explained that the figures referenced in recent reports stem from an audit assessment conducted in 2019, before the tenure of the current Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

According to Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the purported number of missing firearms is a misrepresentation, as many of the arms in question had been issued to officers for operational duties and subsequently recovered.

Naija News reports that the police clarified that the report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF) was misinterpreted.

The police further noted that law enforcement agencies often face logistical challenges, particularly during periods of civil unrest, where officers have been attacked and arms looted. However, significant efforts have been made to recover such weapons.

The Force also addressed concerns raised by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, which had scheduled a hearing on the matter.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned commercial banks sternly against forcing customers to withdraw less than ₦20,000 per transaction from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) despite sufficient account balances.

In a Q&A explainer released following the apex bank’s recent review of ATM withdrawal fees, the CBN emphasized that customers have the right to withdraw up to ₦20,000 per transaction on ATMs operated by banks other than their own.

Naija News reports that the apex bank warned that banks flouting this rule would face sanctions.

The CBN stated, “Any bank that compels a customer with sufficient funds in their account to withdraw less than ₦20,000 per transaction, against their desire for a higher sum, would be contravening this regulation and will be sanctioned appropriately.”

The CBN encouraged customers to file complaints if they encounter unnecessary withdrawal limits imposed by banks.

The wife of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said if her husband had listened to her, he would not have died.

Naija News reported that the former Governor of Ondo State, Akeredolu (SAN), died on 27 December 2023 from prostate cancer complications.

In an interview with an online medium, Mrs. Akeredolu said her husband failed to heed her advice and followed the directives of spiritualists and pastors.

The online medium, Star News, asked her if it was she disapproved of prayers and rejected all spiritual assistance during Akeredolu’s battle with cancer; she answered yes.

The former First Lady of Ondo State, described the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as “rudderless”.

Speaking on the administration of President Bola Tinubu, Mrs. Akeredolu, noted that only those benefitting from the government would score its policies good.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.