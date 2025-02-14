Tinubunomics – Presidency Shows Off Prices Of Rice, Tomatoes, Maize, Other Foodstuffs In The Market, Praise Tinubu

The presidency on Friday, boasted that the policies put in place by President Bola Tinubu are responsible for the dwindling prices of foodstuffs and other commodities in the market.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said the prices of major foodstuffs such as rice, millet, maize and tomatoes are dropping, and food inflation is getting curbed.

The presidential media aide noted that the prices of petrol are also stabilizing as the policies put in place by the Tinubu administration continue to impact positively on Nigerians.

“Tinubunomics continues to impact positively on both the economy and Nigerian citizens. Price inflation of most food stuff is being reversed. Prices of major foodstuffs are dropping. PMS prices are stabilizing,” Dare wrote via his 𝕏 account.

Not done, the media aide said the Kasuwan dawanau in Kano, is the biggest international grains market in West Africa and is back and thriving again under the Tinubu government.

“Kasuwan dawanau in Kano, North West is the biggest international grains market in West Africa. Millet, maize, rice, sorghum, and Ginger. Situated along 5 major Nigerian borders is back and thriving again,” he wrote.

The submission by Dare comes barely a week after the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, submitted that the policies and programmes of the current administration are yielding positive results.

Bwala urged Nigerians to ignore the naysayers and believe in the process introduced by President Tinubu, which focuses on the agenda of rebuilding Nigeria.

Naija News reports the presidential media aide gave the submission last Thursday via his account on the 𝕏 platform, where he gave a recap of what he said in a TV interview earlier in the day.

He listed some of the policies that have started yielding positive results to include the student loan initiative, which ensures access to tertiary education; conversion of vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which is a cheaper fuel alternative; food security strategies; and investment in major infrastructural projects such as roads and railway.