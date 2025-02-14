Tinubu Approves Conversion Of YABATECH To University

President Bola Tinubu has approved the conversion of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to a university, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s educational advancement.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced the development on Friday during a working visit to the institution. He disclosed that President Tinubu promptly approved the request after their discussion.

Alausa stated, “The rector said some minutes ago that the staff, students, and management of the college have been praying and fasting that it be converted to a university.

“When I discussed the issue with President Bola Tinubu, he did not waste time in approving. I am just waiting for the memo and other necessary protocols from the appropriate quarters.”

YABATECH Ready For University Status

Alausa praised the institution for its academic contributions, noting that YABATECH is well-equipped for the transition.

“This school is a legacy, and with over 200 staff members holding doctorate degrees in various fields, it is more than ready and fit to become a university. All the credit for this should go to the president, who loves education and is concerned about giving the best to the youths who are our future leaders,” he said.

The minister emphasized that the conversion aligns with the Tinubu administration’s efforts to advance technical, vocational, and entrepreneurial education, which could reduce the mass exodus of Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad.

“We are not taking the issue of artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, and others with levity. We know that if our youths are good at those things, they can be in Nigeria and be working for firms in many parts of the world, earning foreign exchange. That will help stem this Japa of a thing, where people would travel abroad to do menial jobs,” he added.

Earlier, YABATECH’s Rector, Ibrahim Abdul, reiterated the need for the institution’s upgrade.

“While we are praying that we become a university, we don’t want to become just one of those universities. We want to be a university of technical and vocational education that would bring innovation and solve societal problems,” he said.

The rector highlighted that with over 200 PhD holders on staff, YABATECH has the manpower and only requires government support to fulfil its aspirations.