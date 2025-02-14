Three Kaduna PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC, Citing Governor’s Leadership

In a significant political shift, three members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, previously elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), taking their supporters with them.

The lawmakers—Henry Mara (Jaba Constituency), Emmanuel Kantiok (Zonkwa Constituency), and Samuel Kambai (Zango Constituency)—announced their departure from the opposition party on Thursday at their respective wards.

Speaking with PUNCH Online in a phone interview, they attributed their decision to the exemplary leadership and achievements of Governor Uba Sani within his first year and a half in office.

Their defection follows closely on the heels of Amos Magaji, the federal lawmaker representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba in the National Assembly, who also recently joined the APC.

According to the legislators, aligning with the ruling party would better position them to serve their constituents effectively.

Henry Mara, representing Jaba, highlighted that PDP’s dominance in Southern Kaduna was weakening.

“A major realignment in the power structure of the State House of Assembly is looming as we’re expecting more opposition to dump the PDP for APC,” Mara stated.

Samuel Kambai, representing Zango Constituency, remarked that Governor Uba Sani’s governance had diminished hostility towards the APC in the region, making the opposition parties less relevant.

“Governor Uba Sani’s commendable achievements within two years are attributable to the decline in opposition parties.

“Southern Kaduna has been a stronghold of the opposition PDP since 1999 but today, that jinx has been altered by Governor Uba Sani’s credible leadership,” Kambai asserted.

Similarly, Emmanuel Kantiok of Zonkwa Constituency acknowledged that while Kaduna State had faced persistent security challenges over the past eight years, the current administration had brought relative stability.

He pledged to support and build upon Governor Sani’s progress.