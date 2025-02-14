‘Though We Were Not Happy With Buhari’s Tenure, Tinubu Too Will Serve Two Terms’ – APC Chieftain

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayirimi Emami, has asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be allowed to secure a second term at Aso Rock.

Naija News reports that Emani made this statement on Friday while presenting gift items valued in the millions of naira to numerous traders and fishermen from Ilaje in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Commenting on the forthcoming 2027 election, Emami noted that since former President Muhammadu Buhari was allowed to serve eight years in office, Tinubu also should be given that opportunity.

Emami acknowledged that though, as a party, they were not happy with the previous government, the gesture extended to Buhari should also be extended to the incumbent President.

Commenting on the gift to the traders and fishermen, he said it was intended to express gratitude for their backing of President Tinubu’s candidacy, particularly during the party primaries and the general elections.

He said: “Let’s give Asiwaju a chance to rule. We gave Buhari a chance; it’s not that we were happy with the government.

“We fought our own brother to support Buhari. Now it’s the turn of Asiwaju, and they are coming again, saying we should fight. We say ‘no’. We are not going to fight. This man must complete his tenure. A lot of those ganging up were part and parcel of the last administration.

“For those ganging up, we will also hold our own meetings here. Tinubu must complete his eight years. We say no to gang-ups.”

He also insisted that there was no vacancy in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“No vacancy in the NDDC. We can only fight those who do not perform well. In the past six years, we have not seen an MD like this—it was as if the NDDC was non-existent,” he said.